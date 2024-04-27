Loss ends Suva's hopes

Rajneel Singh celebrates after scoring for Suva [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Suva has bowed out of the OFC FUTSAL Men’s Championships after a 1-5 loss to Mataks of the Solomon Islands.

The tournament being played in New Caledonia will now see Mataks play host club, AS PTT in the final.

After a shock 1-3 loss to UNV of Vanuatu on Thursday Suva needed a win to stay in contention.

After Rajneel Singh goal saw the sides level 1-all at the break, Mataks ran away in th3 second spell.

Suva’s Nikhil Chand was also red carded in the match.



The Whites play AS PTT in its last match today.

Meanwhile, today in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Extra Labasa hosts Ba at Subrail Park at 1pm.

In another match, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm, Extra Rewa hosts Nadi.

Tomorrow in a double header, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Nadi match on Mirchi FM.