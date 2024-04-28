Knights fend off late surge to beat Dolphins

[Source: NRL]

The Knights survived a late scare from the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon to leave Suncorp Stadium with a 18-14 victory which halts their two-game winless run.

Up 18-6 with three minutes to play, the Knights leaked twice down their left edge to allow the Dolphins back into the game, with only Jamayne Isaako’s missed conversions preventing Newcastle from having to go to golden point.

It was a poor end to what had been an otherwise strong showing from Adam O’Brien’s side, headed up by a near flawless opening 40 minutes in which they completed all 22 of their sets.

But despite owning most of the possession and the scoring chances, Newcastle led by just four at the break after struggling to convert it into points.

Rookie fullback David Armstrong had got things going with a try on debut just nine minutes in, before Dane Gagai scored and converted his own effort for a 10-0 lead.

Having not even been tackled inside the opposition 20 for a long period of the opening stanza, the Dolphins then got a try back through former Newcastle player Oryn Keeley.

Tyson Gamble’s strike early in the second half gave the Knights some breathing room, before the Dolphins had a try-of-the-season contender ruled out – after Trai Fuller was ruled to have passed off the ground on the final offload – and then blew one minutes later when they overlooked wide open players twice on a break.

A Gagai penalty with 13 to play made it a two-score lead, before Isaako and Jake Averillo each scored within the space of a minute to set up a nail-biting finish.

Both sides finished with a long list of injury concerns, with the home side losing both Jesse and Kenny Bromwich and the Knights having Jed Carwright and Jacob Saifiti break down.