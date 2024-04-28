Drua identify Waratahs threats

Fijian Drua fullback Atelaite Buna [right] encouraging her team mate during a training session [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Waratahs plan to shut out Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua fullback Atelaite Buna in the Super Rugby Women’s final today is a good thing according to coach Mosese Rauluni.

While attention will be on Buna, other players are going to also strike.

Rauluni understands the Waratahs will be concentrating on those setting up tries for the Drua fullback.

“You know they talk about Buna a lot but there’re people inside that put her away Buna is just a great finisher and she did her job, the people inside did their job, it’ll be more about defending the people inside not getting the ball to her because she’s a great threat but I’m glad she’s on our team.”



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Our Drua have also identified Waratahs players who always dictate the game for them this season.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rauluni says one of them is flyhalf Arabella McKenzie.

‘”They know the threats, they know that Arabella can kick very well so it’s about putting pressure on her, not letting their forwards getting the momentum and field position gaining the line all the time.”

The final kicks off at 4pm and it’ll air live on FBC Sports.