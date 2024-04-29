Drua back on the grind after weekend victory

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be back on the drawing board this morning in preparation for yet another important clash this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says their win over the weekend against Moana Pasifika deserved to be celebrated after going down to the Hurricanes the previous week.

However, Coach Byrne says today they will continue with another hard session this week, and the team is still working towards registering their first away win.

The Drua will take on the Brumbies, who defeated table-toppers the Hurricanes 27-19 over the weekend.

The Drua and Brumbies will clash at 9:35 pm on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.