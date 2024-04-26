Fire ravages Ra High School facilities

[Photo: Supplied]

A fire has destroyed an agricultural workshop and two dormitories at Ra High School near Waimicia, approximately 40 minutes’ drive from Rakiraki Town.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm yesterday.

The National Fire Authority says that upon the crew’s arrival, the two dormitories and the workshop had already collapsed to the ground.

The crew managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The workshop stored brushcutters, garden tools, fencing wire, and some students’ and teachers’ belongings.



[Photo: Supplied]

At the time of the incident, students were engaged in sports activities, and only two were sleeping in the first dormitory. They escaped unharmed.

The building sustained an estimated 90 percent damage and was uninsured.

The cost of damage is yet to be determined.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the fire’s cause.



[Photo: Supplied]

NFA Chief Executive Sowane Puamau emphasizes the importance of both central government and schools insuring their properties to mitigate significant losses.

Despite numerous awareness programs, Puamau says there is a lack of understanding regarding the impact of structural fires.

He stresses that based on statistics and the authority granted by the National Fire Service (Amendment) Act 2009, NFA will intensify inspections and fire safety certification for all school facilities.