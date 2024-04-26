It’s anybody’s game: Rauluni

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Super W final between the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women and the Waratahs this weekend will be anybody’s game and it will all depend on which team turns up.

This is the view of Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni, who says that despite his team the defending champions, they are once again heading into the final as underdogs for the third straight year.

Rauluni says the players who have been with the team over the past seasons such as prop Bitila Tawake, Vani Arei and skipper Karailaini Naisewa know what to do in crunch time and their experience will be very much needed against the in-form Waratahs.

Rauluni likens the situation to when he was assistant coach for the Queensland Reds last season, when they were beaten by the Fijian Drua women in the Super W final.

“New South Wales has been the benchmark team for the whole competition and everyone has felt their wrath but obviously it’s a grand final, it’s a different story, its whoever turns up. Just like the Queensland Reds last year, we were the form team the whole season and come grand final but the Fijian Drua weren’t playing well last year but came to final and beat us so it’s whoever turns up. You have to be on song for the 80 minutes.”



The Drua Women will take on the Waratahs in the Super W final on Sunday at 4pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.