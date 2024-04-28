QVS gets pre-Fiji Finals pep talk from police alumni

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2024 Coca-Cola Games, a delegation of police officers who are former students of Queen Victoria School visited their former school to address the student body.

The delegation was led by Director of Strategic Planning Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Pauliasi Colamoto.

The officers spoke to over 700 students about important safety concerns, including bullying, drug use, sexual assault, and ill-discipline, particularly during and around the annual athletics competition.

The former QVS students emphasized the importance of good behavior, highlighting the temptations young people might face.

They urged the students to rely on the values and teachings instilled in them by their homes and school.

SSP Colamoto expressed concern about the number of police cases involving QVS students over the past five years.

He says they were taught about values while in this school and the respect for one another.

The delegation’s visit served as an extension of the Community Policing initiative, aiming to steer students away from criminal activity and potential consequences for their education and future.

Students were also reminded of the increased police presence during the Games to ensure a safe and incident-free event.