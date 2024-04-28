We could've done better: Byrne

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says he was expecting a better outfit from the players in their 24-17 win against Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park yesterday.

Byrne says it was a great win, seeing the boys push to climb up a notch on the ladder but was disappointed knowing they did not capitalize as much as they could have.

“It’s just sort of you finish the game and not charging around the coaching box thinking – that was fantastic – you know because we thought we could have finished better but full credit to the boys for coming off a loss last week.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the disappointment shows how far they’ve come in a short period and that a win does not satisfy.

The Drua coach says that this coming week they will regroup for the Brumbies clash who they will take on at 9.35pm on Saturday.

You can watch this LIVE on FBC Sports.



[Source: Super Rugby Pacific]