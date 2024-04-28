Market access vital says FCLC Chair

Fiji Crop and Livestock Council Chair Josua Raitilava says that market access is a crucial factor in the agriculture sector’s success.

Raitilava states that the Council is assisting farmers in understanding market requirements and striving to meet standards.

He adds that by fulfilling these requirements, farmers can access larger markets and obtain better prices for their produce.

Raitilava further says that the recent two-day Farmers Forum provided a suitable platform for the FCLC and government ministries to explore ways to enhance market access.

“The Farmers Organization aims to raise awareness of policies and regulations governing the agricultural sector to ensure farmer compliance. Additionally, it aims to provide feedback on policy effectiveness, enabling informed government decisions and necessary policy improvements.”

Raitilava believes that a unified voice among farmers can effectively highlight their challenges, including pests and diseases, the impacts of climate change, adequate farm access roads, and fair market prices.