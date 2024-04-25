Drua bank on inter-state rivalry

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are hoping inter-state rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales will come into play in the cheering department for their Super W grand final clash against the Waratahs this weekend.

Drua Women coach Mosese Rauluni says with the game to be held in Queensland territory at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane, he is hoping the home fans will come out in numbers to support them against the in-form New South Wales Waratahs.

“Hopefully the whole of Queensland will get out and support the Fiji team versus a great New South Wales team. They have been the benchmark for the whole season so the girls will need all the support they can get and we going in for an everything to lose for game. It’s a great occasion so we hope the whole of the Fijian community in Brisbane and Queensland will get out and support us along with the Queenslanders living here already.”

Mosese Rauluni [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rauluni was speaking from the Drua Women’s camp in Brisbane, where they are wrapping up preparations for the Super W finale against the Waratahs on Sunday at 4pm.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

This match will air live on FBC Sports.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]