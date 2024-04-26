TotalEnergies continues to reward customers

[Source: Supplied]

TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji says they will continue to reward its customers in a bid to ensure its clientele is always looked after.

This as two people walked away with a 4WD vehicle each, as part of TotalEnergies latest promotion.

Dennis Cuaycong, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Fiji was on hand to present the vehicles to Taniela Rokovuaka and Payal Prastika.

Also, this week, the company had a Day of Service organized for office staff to go out at few stations to meet customers on the forecourt and provide customer service.

This event is in celebration of the centennial milestone for TotalEnergies this year.