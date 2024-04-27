Ba and Labasa end in thrilling draw

Sekove Naivakananumi was the toast of the Extra Labasa football side after scoring in the final minute to draw level 3-all with Rooster Chicken Ba in their Digicel Fiji Premier League match at Subrail Park.

The visitors were quick off the block with a 6th minute goal to Etonia Dogalau before Christopher Wasasala equalized for the Babasiga Lions in the 13th minute from the penalty box.

Dogalau scored his second goal of the match in the 52nd minute to extend Ba’s lead to 2-1.

The fans at Subrail Park

Netani Suluka got the Labasa faithful on their feet when he equalized for the Lions but they were silenced again when Penisoni Tirau extended Ba’s lead with a goal in the 57th minute to bring the scores to 3-2.

Naivakananumi’s goal in the dying stages brought the home crowd to its feet.

The match was not without controversy, with Ba player Suliano Tawanakoro shown a red card after picking up two yellow cards for his antics on the field, while a Ba official was also flashed a yellow card for trying to interfere with the referee’s decisions.

Another DFPL match will take place tonight, between Extra Rewa and Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7pm, and you can catch a live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Tomorrow in a double header, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.