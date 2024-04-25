TFL celebrates Girls in ICT Day

[Source: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji yesterday hosted a special event at its headquarters to celebrate Girls in ICT Day 2024, honouring the remarkable contributions of women in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The event featured a delightful morning tea where Telecom Fiji’s Head of ICT, Shalvin Narayan, expressed gratitude for the perseverance and dedication of the women in the organization’s ICT department.

Their achievements were celebrated, and a call to inspire more girls to pursue careers in technology was echoed throughout the gathering.

TFL says from coding to networking, from cybersecurity to innovation, the talents and passion of women in ICT are instrumental in building a more inclusive and equitable tech industry.



