Lack of clarity deprived service access

Attorney General Siromi Turaga highlights concerns over iTaukei’s limited access to government services, citing a lack of clarity on how to access them.

Speaking to the people of Navala in Ba, he addresses this matter and emphasizes the government’s dedication to enhancing access.

“I have realized in the past 15 months that iTaukei are being deprived of accessing government services because they are not always clear about how they can access them.”

Turaga reassures the people of Ba that the Coalition Government is committed to improving service accessibility.

He also outlined measures to interact directly with communities and the range of services that are offered as well as how they can be accessed.

The AG’s remarks are part of the government’s larger initiatives to improve accessibility and public service delivery throughout Fiji.

By providing people with the information and resources they need to efficiently access government services.