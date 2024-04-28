Waratahs prove too strong for Drua

A Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Super Rugby Women’s three peat was denied by the New South Wales Waratahs in Brisbane.

The Drua lost 50-14 in the final with three players sent to the sin bin plus a red card.

Fijian Drua ended the match with 14 players after Jennifer Ravutia got her second yellow.

The Drua made a bold start but just couldn’t get some points on the board.

A Drua lineout mistake five meters out from their own tryline saw the Waratahs capitalize with winger Desiree Miller diving over in the corner.

The Waratahs were clinical as they played basic rugby in the first 15 minutes and the Drua was exposed in numbers after a few phases.

Speedster Maya Stewart got their second in the 14th minute after a keeping the ball alive from their 22 meter.

Lineouts didn’t quite work out for the Karalaini Naisewa captained side with the Waratahs sticking to their game plan by not kicking away possession.

The New South Wales side did a Drua in the 24th minute when they won a scrum penalty inside their 10 meter and they took a quick tap before Miller sprinted away to score her second.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

However, the Drua kept pushing for a try and they finally were finally rewarded in the 29th minute with a penalty try after speedster Miller who later copped a yellow card deliberately knocked the ball down preventing a sure try.

The Fijians could’ve ran in for their second try but Atelaite Buna lost the ball with open space in front of her as the Waratahs led 17-7 at halftime.

Captain Naisewa got her side a perfect second half start when she powered over five meters out from a lineout set-piece.

Flyhalf Arabella McKenzie played a grand game with her decision making keeping her side in command.

A penalty try to the Waratahs extended their lead to 24-14 after winger Adita Milinia was penalized for a high tackle preventing what would have been a try.

A Drua comeback suffered another blow when Miller completed her hat-trick in the 52nd minute.

Indiscipline really let the Drua down in the match after flyhalf Jennifer Ravutia was sent off for a high tackle.

The result was sealed with 20 minutes left when Stewart got her second.

Outside center Georgina Friedrichs got a well deserved try after Asinate Serevi was sent off.

Atasi Lafai added another for the Waratahs.