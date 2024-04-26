Fiji’s MSME strategy takes shape

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the five-year Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise strategic plan has already undergone consultations, and a draft will be revealed in the next few weeks.

Kamikamica further stated that once it undergoes validation processes, it should list a clear set of priorities and directions for the government to take on.

“Consultations have been completed, so in a couple of weeks we expect to see a first draft of that plan, and then it goes through the validation process, and thereafter it hopefully creates a new set of priorities.”

Kamikamica hopes that as the budget approaches, more funding can be given to MSMEs to help them increase revenue generation.

He is adamant that the MSME sector can contribute up to 30 percent to the gross domestic product of Fiji with the right resources and support.

According to Kamikamica, the country can see a finalized MSME strategy plan within the next few months.