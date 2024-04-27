Drua Women ready

It’s finals mode now for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua after wrapping up their training as a squad yesterday at Easts Rugby club ground in Brisbane before the Super Rugby Women’s final tomorrow in Brisbane, Australia.

There’s no change to the lineup that was named three days ago and the man in charge, Moses Rauluni, is content with what he’s seen this week.

Even outside center and Vice captain Vani Arei believes the young players are proving their worth.

“I think this final is important because there’s a lot of new combinations in the team especially the younger girls who are coming in and we are excited for the upcoming final.”



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Coach Rauluni is content with what he’s seen this week at training.

“You know if the girls aren’t excited about playing the final then they shouldn’t be here, I know they’ve got a good feeling within them.”

The Drua women play Waratahs tomorrow in the final at 4pm.



You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.



