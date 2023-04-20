Key discussions to transform economy

[File Photo]

Around 500 people are expected to be part of the 2023 National Economic Summit, which starts at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

The Finance Ministry, which is spearheading the summit, has developed baseline and strategy papers on various thematic areas that will form the basis of discussions during the National Economic Summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says key discussions around the thematic working groups will be around addressing how to improve macroeconomic management and financial and fiscal stability, measures that are needed to diversify the Fijian economy and create more jobs and income for people.

Prasad says discussions will be held on key issues affecting the nation.

He says the summit will allow discussions on how to transform the country and the economy.

“This is an opportunity for us to also hear from different sectors of our economy as to what people have and, and it’s always good to hear them and already I can tell you know, I’m receiving some, some really, you know, the fiscal review committee is receiving some well-thought-out submissions.”

Discussions are also expected to be held on the challenges in the water sector, which has been facing major challenges in terms of maintaining and upgrading the existing infrastructure, non-revenue water, and financing new water infrastructure.

The 2023 National Economic Summit will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva for two days starting today.

You can watch the plenary sessions of the summit live on FBC 2 and also on our FBC News Facebook page.