Villagers complete the SLP course

More than 200 youths and villagers from the district of Nadogo in Macuata have successfully completed a two-week skill training program.

They graduated with a Certificate of Participation.

This short course or training is funded by the government under the Sustainable Livelihood Project that is coordinated by the National Training Productivity Center under the Fiji National University.

It equips villagers with valuable knowledge and practical skills.

Project coordinator Etuate Dreli says that it’s overwhelming to see the interest coming from youths as young as 15 years old right up to those villagers in the late 70s.

“Because most of them have been doing the work and have experience with some TVET work but do not have a certification, this will be an opportunity for them since most of them have applied for work.”

Village headman Jolame Tulani acknowledges the initiative by NPTC in bringing the informal training into the village of Vunavutu, as the majority of our youths here in the village are school dropouts, and securing jobs these days will require certificates, so this basic training will allow them to access employment opportunities or even start up their own businesses based on the skills attained at the training.

The 14 courses offered range from sewing, outboard motor repairs, solar and electrical, floriculture, cookery and office technology..