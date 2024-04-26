Ba lodges complaint for successful penalty

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Ba Rugby Union has lodged a complaint with the Fiji Rugby Union after it was denied a clear penalty goal in its 29-27 Skipper Cup defeat to Namosi last week.

Ba Rugby says video footage clearly showed the successful penalty kick and claim that the touch judges were not looking at the ball or simply forgot to signal to the referee that the kick was successful.

The Union adds that while it understands that it is difficult to amend an incorrect score line, there is clear injustice that needs to be addressed.

It says that one fair solution to all parties would be to replay the game.

FRU Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu confirms he has received the complaint but says the result will stand and there will be no replay of the match.

Matawalu says after viewing the footage, the kick was successful but nothing can be done to overturn the result.

He adds the only option available is for FRU to liaise with the referees association on appropriate action to take against the match officials from the game to ensure the incident is not repeated.

The former Flying Fijian says while the FRU understands how crucial the points would have been to Ba, the laws of the game do not allow the organizers to change the results.

Meanwhile in Skipper Cup games this weekend, Nadi will host Suva at Prince Charles Park today at 3pm.

Tomorrow at the same time, Naitasiri takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa hosts Namosi at Nacula Ground, Nadroga faces Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Macuata will battle Tailevu with the venue yet to be determined.