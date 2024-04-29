Food safety measures strengthened after hygiene concerns

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry along with the Food Safety Taskforce is taking significant steps to boost food safety measures.

This has been done following a surge in public concerns and recent inspections that exposed worrying hygiene practices.

National Taskforce on Food Safety ChairManoa Kamikamica says they are exploring potential legislative changes.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is the view that laws need to be stronger. So we are going to look at that, there are a few things that we currently looking at in the food safety taskforce and hopefully, in the next month or two we can actually start looking at strengthening some of the laws.”

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says they are also trying to strengthen the food unit’s capabilities.

“We are also discussing with other relevant ministries on the role of the food unit and how other ministries can complement the food unit in achieving its goal.”

Over 200 food establishments were recently inspected following which 59 were issued notices for operating without a valid health license, 35 notices issued to establishments operating under unsanitary conditions and eight closing orders issued to businesses posing a direct health risk.