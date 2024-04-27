FCOSS champions framework for women leaders

[Source: Fiji Council of Social Services/Facebook]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is leading an innovative initiative designed to increase the number of women in leadership roles.

This will done through the use of a comprehensive framework designed to propel community women leaders from the local to the national stage.

Assistant Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu claims that the underrepresentation of women in Fijian politics has long been a driving force behind her decision to enter politics.

“So, during my time at the Opposition Office, I realized that one, there was very low women’s representation in Parliament, very low. So, at that time when I was there, there were about nine women in Parliament, which is about 14% of women’s representation in Parliament.”

Bainivalu is urging other women who are interested in politics to develop a passion for service as a vital component for negotiating the technicalities of political campaigns.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga states that FCOSS is seeking to enhance women’s skills by creating a pipeline where it provides women with some strategic support in education, capacity building and finance.

“Validating a framework for transitioning community women leaders from that level, the sub-national, to the national level because we think that work on increasing women in political spaces and women in decision-making spaces requires a deliberate and intentional approach.”

Recognizing and utilizing women’s leadership potential at the grassroots level, FCOSS’s commitment to empower women leaders at all levels is a positive step forward as Fiji works towards a more inclusive and gender-equal society.