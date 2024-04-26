Outsource Fiji commits to inclusivity

[File Photo]

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says the organisation is working on implementing initiatives that create a more inclusive and accommodating environment for its workers.

Janif states that Outsource Fiji through these initiatives aims to better understand people with disabilities and how they can be better accommodated in the industry.

“And we are also trying to understand the different types of disabilities to try and see how best we can create an environment for them to help bring them to the industry to create economic opportunities for them as well.”

Janif says that Outsource Fiji is also pushing to provide childcare services for their workers.