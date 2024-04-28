Nadonumai Holdings reveals new investment plans

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Nadonumai Holdings Limited has showcased the strength of indigenous entrepreneurship and its contribution to the economy as a potential business investment partner.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo at the celebration of Nadonumai Holdings Limited held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

During the event, Vosarogo disclosed that Nadonumai Holdings Limited has expanded its portfolio by acquiring three additional properties, particularly a multi storey building behind Suvavou House valued at more than $20 million, thereby further enhancing its assets and impact.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister commended Nadonumai Holdings for its dedication and exemplary leadership, which serves as a guiding light for other indigenous communities.

“Your commitment to excellence has not only propelled the company to great heights, but it has also served as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, vision and determination. Nadonumai Holdings’ plan to embark on the construction of a new story building behind the Suvavou House is an ambitious endeavour that speaks volumes about company.”

Vosarogo states that the company exemplifies the resilience of indigenous business communities.

“Your success not only showcases the potential of indigenous entrepreneurship, but also serves as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Fijian people.”

The Lands Minister highlights that the government is committed to implementing policies that promotes market access for indigenous entrepreneurs equipping indigenous youths with knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to succeed in business which can unleash a new generation of indigenous entrepreneurs who can drive economic growth.