Missed opportunities and indiscipline hurts Drua

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua coach Moses Rauluni believes missed opportunities and indiscipline cost them the Super Rugby Women’s final in Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane yesterday.

Three yellow cards and a red card for the Drua paved the way for New South Wales Waratahs to claim their fifth title with a 50-14 win.

The Waratahs scored three tries in seven minutes in the second half when the Drua were down in numbers to avenge their defeats in the 2022 final and 2023 semi-final.

Drua coach Rauluni says they didn’t take their chances.

‘We missed a lot of opportunities in the first half, a few balls that went down on the floor but we can’t make excuses now that chance has gone, that’s what we said before the game don’t let opportunities go unfortunately for us we gave away some penalties, discipline and yellow cards they really cost us’.

Flanker Sulita Waisega who worked tirelessly for 80 minutes says they could’ve done better.

‘I just want to thank everyone for their support throughout the season, I just think we could’ve done way better someplace we couldn’t execute properly which cost us the game’

The Drua was awarded a penalty try while captain Karalaini Naisewa scored the other try.

Winger Desiree Miller finished the game with a hat-trick while Maya Stewart got a double for the Tahs.

Player of the Match Atasi Lafai, Arabella McKenzie, Piper Duck and Georgina Friedrichs helped to flip momentum and saw the Waratahs run away with the game.

Drua players will have a one-week break before most of them return to feature for the Fijiana in the Oceania Championship at the Gold Coast in Australia in June.