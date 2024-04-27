Third final for Narata village sisters

Karalaini Naisewa and her sister Keleni Marawa

It’s going to be a special Super Rugby women’s final for Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua skipper Karalaini Naisewa and her sister Keleni Marawa.

The Narata, Nadroga villagers will both start tomorrow against the Waratahs with Naisewa wearing the number eight jumper and Marawa at hooker.

Both were there when the Drua lifted their first title in 2022 before defying the odds last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Naisewa says they didn’t think being part of three finals was possible when they joined in 2022.

“Firstly, I think this final is quite special for me because it’s my first time to lead the side in the grand finale, I never dreamt that I would one day captain the Drua in the Super Rugby final. I always thought that I would just be part of the team but now that I’ve been given the opportunity to lead is really an honor as we try to defend the title.”

Marawa says its quite encouraging to have Naisewa as captain.

“She always encourages me when we play together, gives me advise and tells me what to do on the field. However, at times we don’t agree on things and argue on the pitch but afterwards Naisewa will tap me on the back and tell me to focus on the next job.”

Naisewa and Marawa are both excited that their family back in the village will get to watch them tomorrow in the final.

The Drua and Waratahs game kicks off at 4pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.