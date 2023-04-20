Health issues fail to deter PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this morning has opened the first National Summit held in Fiji since 2008.

The PM says he is under doctor’s orders to rest for a few days, but decided it is important for him to be present to open the event given the significance of the Summit not only to the Coalition Government, but to the nation.

He says it is also timely to have the summit happen taking into account the need for our country to take stock, make the necessary changes and decisively move forward.

The PM says he is confident that the findings and recommendations from the summit will contribute to the formulation of the National Budget and the National Development Plan.