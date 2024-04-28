Rewa to work on mistakes

Extra Rewa Coach Rodeck Singh says goal-scoring issues and a lack of concentration remain a challenge for the team.

This comes as the side held Nadi 1-all in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday.

Singh says that while the team maintained good ball possession in the second half, a lack of concentration led Nadi to score a last-minute goal.

He emphasizes teamwork and maintaining consistency on the field.

“But again, we came here for a win. But picking up one point, it’s not bad. But yeah, we want to be consistent. We know the DFPL needs us to be consistent. And as we’re going to play for the O-League, we need to take a fine form before our first match against Auckland City.”

The Delta Tigers, who remain one of the unbeaten teams so far, remain in the top spot with 20 points after 8 matches.

They will meet Ba in their next match.

Meanwhile in other DFPL matches today, a double header at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa will see Flick Suva clash against Lautoka at 1pm , and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

Also playing at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.