Verebasaga claims second silver medal

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Team Fiji swimmer Patricia Verebasaga claimed a silver medal in the women’s 200-meter individual medley event at the Oceania Aquatic Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is her second silver medal after helping the women’s 4×100 meters freestyle relay team finish second.

The relay team included Mana Thoms, Patricia Verebasaga and Imelda Smith.

The young Team Fiji squad continues to impress at the regional meet with Kelera Mudunasoko bagging yet another medal, this time in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke.

The women’s 4×100 meters medley team of Matelita Naisara, Marseleima Moss, Vivita Bai and Mudunasoko clinched a silver medal while the men’s team of Erik Tokona, Don Younger, Reuben Taylor and Thaddeus Kwong settled for the bronze.