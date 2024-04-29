Material testing for rural roads

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Discussions by the Fiji Roads Authority has covered the distribution of material testing findings and local resource utilization for rural road upkeep.

The Pacific Region Infrastructure Facility in collaboration with Fiji Roads Authority and Tonkin & Taylor International facilitated a workshop to discuss the findings of the material selection and testing program for low-volume rural roads.

A statement released by the Authority states materials from various locations in Fiji are extracted and sent for testing at laboratories.

The test results is used as a development of guidelines for the viability of using the materials.



[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Outcome will result in guidelines for the use of nonstandard materials in road construction and maintenance, primarily for unsealed roads in rural areas and the maritime islands.

FRA acknowledges the significance of the study as it will enable the team and associated stakeholders to locally source materials for constructing and maintaining rural roads.

This will help reduce the costs of road construction and maintenance, particularly in rural areas.

It will also encourage local resource owners to supply natural resources such as gravel and rocks for use in road maintenance and construction.

FRA is continually engaging with partners to identify and implement best practices to enhance road infrastructure in Fiji.

The Authority remains committed to finding solutions to make road infrastructure more resilient to the adverse effects of climate change that Fiji is facing.