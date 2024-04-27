Drua out to salvage Super Rugby campaign

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Hurricanes last week, when they host the Moana Pasifika in Lautoka today.

Skipper Meli Derenalagi, who came on as a substitute in the 38-15 defeat to the Hurricanes, says they have worked hard on rectifying their mistakes in order to get their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign back on track.

“Last week was disappointing for us as a team, first home game that we lost, but we have tightened up those screws and areas that we have weaknesses on and I know the boys have prepared well and will be going all out against the Moana Pasifika.”

Meanwhile Moana Pasifika coach and former All Black centre Tana Umaga says his players are under no illusions about the mammoth task in trying to beat the Drua on their home turf.

“It’s going to be hot and hard as it always is when we play in Fiji and the Drua have a very good record here. They will be coming back after a loss last week against a very good Hurricanes side. We know our jobs are very difficult this weekend but we’ve got to get in there and give the best of ourselves.”



The Drua play Moana Pasifika at 2pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.



You can watch it live on FBC Sports.

In other Super Rugby news, the Crusaders kept their playoff dreams alive with a dominant 39-0 victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

This win, their second of the season, lifted them off the bottom of the ladder and boosted their chances of making the quarter-finals.