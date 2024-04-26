Drua prepare for physical battle

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are preparing for another physical battle against the Moana Pasifika tomorrow in Lautoka.

Speaking after the team’s captain’s run today, Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi says the home side is still hurting from their 39-36 loss to the Moana Pasifika earlier this year.

“It’s the battle of the year for us as we consider going into the quarter-finals. So this is an important game for us. We’ve been preparing well this week for this game. We know it will be a physical battle and that’s why they name it Super Rugby Pacific and the boys have done the hard yards, preparing well for tomorrow’s game.”

The Drua play Moana Pasifika at 2pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.



You can watch it live on FBC Sports.