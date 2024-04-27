Naitasiri reigns supreme in FSSRL U19

Naitasiri Warriors after their win [Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/Facebook]

Naitasiri Warriors showcased their resilience and came from behind to claim the Under 19 grade of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition that concluded this afternoon at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The Warriors defeated Ba Pro 18-20 in a thrilling match in front of a jam-packed crowd.

It was Ba Pro’s game from the outset as they took an 8-0 lead at the break.

However, the Warriors fought back, showcasing their prowess in the second half of the thrilling match that ended in their favor.

Meanwhile, their girls’ team also emerged victorious in the Pherrus Trophy, defeating Wainimala Secondary School 22-18.

In the Under-17 grade, QVS Knights defeated Marist Storm 28-22 while Ba Methodist Saints took out the Under-15 title, overpowering QVS Knights 20-6.