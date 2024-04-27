FCOSS Director urges value-aligned leadership

Vani Catanasiga [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

Concerns over integrity and government leadership consistency has been raised by Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga.

She highlighted concerns regarding alleged inconsistencies in decision-making processes within the government, citing them as detrimental to Fiji’s progress.

According to Catanasiga, the occurrence of allegations and scandals within the first two years of leadership has left many Fijians disillusioned and disappointed.

She asserted that such occurrences are unacceptable and undermine the trust voters have placed in their elected officials.

“What needs to run parallel is how we restore integrity in public institutions and so far, there hasn’t been much traction on that, because, as you see, you know, the inconsistencies in some of the decisions made.”

Catanasiga stressed the importance of aligning leadership actions with societal values, particularly in key governmental positions responsible for areas such as education.

She also emphasized the need for leaders to reflect the values of the society they serve especially in shaping the behavior of future generations.

Catanasiga highlighted the significance of symbolism in leadership urging for attention to be paid to the messages conveyed through actions and decisions made by government officers.

Responding to these concerns, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed confidence in the decisions he has made including the reappointment of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

“I considered all those and I made my own conclusion and carried out the action over the past few days, they didn’t k now the 22nd was the end of the three month period and I have done this in my Cabinet before.”

Despite criticisms, Rabuka defended his choices and also states that he is committed to progressing Fiji.