Lautoka reminded to stay grounded

Lautoka Striker Sekove Lume says they were reminded to stay grounded and focus on the task at hand in their 4-2 win over Flick Suva at the Fiji Football ground in Vatuwaqa yesterday.

The Tilak High School year 12 student adds they were handed a good match by Suva and the work doesn’t stop here as they look forward to another round of tough competition.

‘There was only one message and that was to work together, don’t underestimate Suva and to be content with the result.’

Lume expresses anticipation for another crucial week of preparation, with Tailevu-Naitasiri next on their schedule.

He emphasizes that despite the intensifying preparations each week, the players’ dedication remains unwavering.

Meanwhile, Tailevu Naitasiri will need a draw to ensure FACT qualification while Suva will play Nadi and will need a win in their next match.