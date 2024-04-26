Calls made to regulate dalo prices

The farmers in the interior of Naitasiri, especially in Waidracia, are facing challenges with fluctuating prices of taro, a significant commodity for their livelihoods.

Farmer Ro Misiwaini Batiratu expresses concerns about the unpredictable nature of taro prices, which can drop to as low as $2 per kilogram despite the considerable effort and time invested in cultivating the crop.

Ro Misiwaini Batiratu highlights the importance of regulating taro prices to ensure fair returns for farmers, especially considering the long period of six to eight months for a dalo farm to be harvested.

“We have Tausala which is for the international market and its price fluctuates, other types of taro will be for the local market. This is an issue we have faced and therefore we are requesting relevant authorities to regulate the price of taro.”

The unpredictability of prices can result in significant financial losses for farmers like Inoke Turaganibuli who rely on taro cultivation for their income.

“My recent taro harvest is $6000, and I am expecting more from my harvest mid this year. I just planted 3000 dalo plants, this will help me generate more than $2500.This fluctuation in dalo prices affects our families in terms of our day to day livelihood. It greatly affects us.”

Agriculture Ministry Principle Agriculture Officer Central Division Ananaiasa Tabualevu during the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council Forum yesterday says that consultations and collaboration is needed on this issue.

“The issue with the cost, for any crop, we also have some form of calculation in determining the cost of production. For dalo, its based on the cross margin which is around $1 based on the market price. $1 per kilo, if it’s under $1, I believe you are running at a loss, I could also remember at one pointing time where the government intervened to stabilize the price of dalo was in 2012.”



The Fiji Crop and Livestock Council Forum [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

In response to these challenges, the farmers are diversifying into other commodities such as kumala, lemons, chillies, and bananas to supplement their income and achieve greater financial stability.

Efforts to regulate taro prices could provide much-needed stability to the farming community in Waidracia, enabling farmers to plan and invest more confidently in their agricultural activities.