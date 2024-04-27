Ba Saints defeat QVS in historic final

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/Facebook]

The Ba Methodist Saints has created history by defeating the Queen Victoria School Knights 20-6 in the Under 15 final of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this morning.

The Saints dominated from the beginning, leading 10-0 at halftime.

They continued their strong performance, scoring two more tries in the final 10 minutes to secure victory over the “Matavatucou” boys.

Meanwhile, an exciting showdown between Naitasiri Warriors and Ba Pro Dragons is set for 2.15pm where a new winner in this grade will be named.