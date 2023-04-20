We need to ease the burden: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Economic Summit this morning.

There is a need to look at ways to ease the burden of the high cost of living on our people.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this during the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Economic Summit this morning.

Rabuka says with their collective efforts and the participant’s knowledge, they will be able to implement lasting solutions to help people.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that addressing the priorities head on is the cornerstone of building a progressive and prosperous nation.

The Prime Minister says the summit will ensure that they get workable solutions to provide economic growth for the country.

“This summit is the implementation of our commitment to genuine dialogue and consultation with all our stakeholders. Inclusivity lies at the heart of the coalition strong belief in transparent and accountable leadership.”

He further states that the Opposition Members of parliament have also been invited to the summit to ensure they work together on matters of national interest.

Rabuka says the outcome of the summit will be used to develop the national budget and the national development plan.

The Summit is underway at the Grand Pacific Hotel with the theme “Reshaping our Future through Genuine Dialogue and Collaboration.”.