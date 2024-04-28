Liverpool's title hopes take another blow, Sheffield United relegated

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool’s slim title hopes took another huge blow with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United this morning, while bottom team Sheffield United’s relegation was confirmed with a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United on a pivotal day in the Premier League.

Manchester United could muster only a 1-1 draw against Burnley after conceding a late penalty, while Crystal Palace salvaged a 1-1 draw at Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers dealt relegation-threatened Luton Town yet another hit to their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory.

Liverpool, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, conceded a late header by Michail Antonio in West Ham’s deserved draw. They remained third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer, and two behind first-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Asked if he had written off Liverpool’s title chances, a resigned-looking manager Juergen Klopp said: “I said before we need to win our games; we didn’t win the game, that doesn’t improve our situation massively.

“Do they (City and Arsenal) look like they will lose two or three games? No, I don’t think so.”

Klopp’s side conceded first when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before halftime. The Reds levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson and then took the lead in the 65th minute when Thomas Soucek’s attempted clearance of Cody Gakpo’s shot bounced off Angelo Ogbonna and then struck Alphonse Areola to go in.

Antonio levelled when he met Bowen’s cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute.

Liverpool’s game was marred by a heated exchange between Klopp and talisman Mohamed Salah when he was substituted on late in the game.

“We spoke about that in the dressing room and it’s done for me, that’s all,” Klopp told reporters.

Salah, however, told reporters that “there’s going to be fire today if I speak”, in footage uploaded to social media.