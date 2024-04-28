Pioneer Drua six starts

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua captain for the last two seasons is glad to run out again with the side after playing for Chiefs Manawa in New Zealand this season.

Bitila Tawake wished she could be back in time for Australia’s Super Rugby Women’s competition.

Six of the players that started the journey in 2022 are all starting including Tawake, Jade Coates, Keleni Marawa, Vani Arei, Merewalesi Rokouono and captain Karalaini Naisewa.

The 2022 and 2023 Drua captain who featured in New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aupiki is back in the starting 15 after coming off the bench in the semifinal win over Western Force last week.

Tawake says she’s glad to have some players who were there from the start feature in the final this afternoon.

“I didn’t really say it much I knew the Aupiki season was short so my plan was to come back and play Super W, even if there was a spot for me or not I would still still; support the girls either way because that’s where I started. It’s always special because there’s only a few of us from the first year some have moved on but to have a few of the girls here is always special.”

The Drua takes on Waratahs at 4pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.