Bua player questioned for confronting referee

A rugby player has been questioned by police following an incident that happened after the Vodafone Vanua Challenge semi-final between Bua and Vatukoula this afternoon at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The captain of the Bua side, Nacanieli Balawa was escorted by police after the match to be questioned, after his side lost 16-13 to Vatukoula.

An eyewitness says that Balawa allegedly confronted and “lightly slapped” the referee at full time.

Bua players were allegedly unhappy with the way the match was being officiated, with some calls not going their way.

The player was then questioned by the match officials in the presence of the police officer at the commentary booth.

FBC Sports has sought comments from the Fiji Rugby Union on the incident.