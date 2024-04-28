Moana still on the search for 'home crowd'

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga emphasizes the value of home crowd support, noting that his team is still seeking their own version of it.

This is due to the diverse origins of the players on his team, who come from different Pacific Islands.

Umaga says this is something they have discussed as a team.

“We talk about it definitely! About the amount of support and we’re abit envious and obviously we struggle to find a home at the moment and it is hard to get a home crowd behind us but we do have some loyal supporters and we want to repay their faith in terms of supporting us through thick and thin and that’s more tough for them.”

He adds that they try not to let this get to them as much as possible and are always grateful when they see stheir supporters in the crowd.

Moana Pasifika will take on Highlanders at 2.05pm on Saturday.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will also play on Saturday against the Brumbies at 9.35pm.

You can watch the Drua match LIVE on FBC Sports.