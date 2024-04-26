Minister denounces gender-based violence

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says that gender-based violence, including domestic violence, is a human rights violation, and a criminal offense under Fijian law.

The Minister says she is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kitiana Barivalala in Suva yesterday, allegedly a victim of domestic violence.

Tabuya says domestic violence is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that the incident comes in the wake of a series of tragic losses within our community, also allegedly stemming from gender-based violence.

She says that to combat this national scourge, we must unite as a nation and stop it before it starts.

The Minister says implementing key preventative measures such as fostering respectful relationships, educating about consent, and dismantling gender discriminatory stereotypes is important across various settings.

Tabuya sent her condolences to the family of the victim and their loved ones.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1560 or the Child Helpline at 1325.