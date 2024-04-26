Four changes for Singapore 7s

Iowane Teba [left] and Ropate Rere have been named in the Fiji 7s squad.

Lanky utility Sevuloni Mocenacagi will make his return to the international circuit after being named in the 14-member Fiji Airways Men’s side for the Singapore 7s next weekend.

Coach Osea Kolinisau has recalled the former Yamacia forward alongside backline players Iowane Teba, Terio Veilawa, Kaminieli Rasaku and Ropate Rere.

Kolinisau has retained the core of the side from the Hong Kong 7s such as Joseva Talacolo, Viliame Naikausa, Manueli Maisamoa, Rupeni Kabu, Pilipo Bukayaro, Vatemo Ravouvou, Joji Nasova, Filipe Sauturaga and Ponipate Loganimasi.

Dropped from the squad are Jeremaia Matana, Waisea Nacuqu, Josese Batirerega and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

The Singapore 7s kicks-off next Friday.

Fiji is pooled with Ireland, USA and Great Britain.

Meanwhile Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has also announced his 13-member squad for the Singapore 7s with one debutant named in Mere Navue.

Fuli has retained his core group of players such as Raijieli Daveua, Verenaisi Bari, Talei Wilson, Lavenia Cavuru, Ana Maria Naimasi, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Adi Vani Buleki, Laisani Moceisawana, Laisani Likuceva, Mereula Torooti, Meredani Qoro and Younis Bese.

Missing from the squad are Heleina Young, Aloesi Nakoci and Elenoa Adinaimata.

The Fijiana are grouped alongside Australia, Great Britain and Brazil in Singapore.