Nadi ends Suva’s unbeaten run

[Source: Nadi Rugby/Facebook]

Jacks Nadi have ended FMF Suva’s unbeaten run in the 2024 Skipper Cup with a 17-12 win at Prince Charles Park this afternoon.

The capital city side came into the side on the back of eight straight wins but were undone by a determined Jetsetters team, playing in front of their home crowd.

Winger Mosese Naura scored two tries for Nadi while former Fijian Drua fly half Serupepeli Vularika added seven points from his kicking boot.

In Skipper Cup games tomorrow at 3pm, Naitasiri takes on Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa hosts Namosi at Nacula Ground, Nadroga faces Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Macuata will battle Tailevu.

Meanwhile Malolo will take on Vatukoula in the Vodafone Vanua Championship final next weekend.

Malolo defeated Ovalau 35-16 in the semi-final this afternoon at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while Vatukoula edged Bua 16-13 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In the Royal Tea Ranadi semi-finals, Kadavu thumped Macuata 40-18 at Lawaqa Park while Vatukoula lost to Cakaudrove 22-27.

In the ANZ Marama, Suva thrashed Nadi 51-15 while in the Under-20 grade, Suva also won 37-20.