SODELPA mourns loss of Ratu Manoa

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has announced the loss of their Party President Turaga na i Taukei Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has announced the loss of their Party President Turaga na i Taukei Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca.

Ratu Roragaca was appointed as the Party president in 2022 taking over the reins of leadership from the Turaga na Tui Kaba na Vunivalu, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

According to the former Leader of the Party, Viliame Gavoka, Ratu Roragaca espoused a personality that was good natured, humbled and respectful.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka states that upon the late Taukei Waimaro’s election as President, he led the party towards a period where the FijiFirst dictatorial rule was brought to an end.

Gavoka believes that Ratu Roragaca has left behind a legacy for the people to remember.

The Deputy Prime minister emphasizes that SODELPA is grateful to his family, the Vanua o Waimaro and the people for allowing their chief to be part of SODELPA party despite the many setbacks faced.

SODELPA will join the family and Vanua in mourning the sad passing of the Taukei Waimaro and pray that the Lord Almighty grants them peace and strength to endure this very difficult time.