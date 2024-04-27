Addressing healthcare needs through engagement

Calls have been made for increased community involvement in healthcare services and infrastructure.

Today, students of Umanand Prasad School of Medicine & Health Sciences at Uni Fiji in partnership with Navua Hospital and community members carried out a clean up campaign at the Navua hospital.

Uni Fiji’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem, emphasized the significance of this engagement, stating that it provides medical students with firsthand insight into community healthcare needs and environments.

The initiative stemmed from a request by the Navua Board of Visitors for assistance in improving hospital facilities.

“The university of Fiji has a five year strategic plan and an important part of that strategic plan is community service, we provide service to the community when the community asks fore it and we hope it is not just a one off .”

Senior members of the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine & Health Sciences also shared the importance of involving students in community projects.

The Secretary of the Navua Hospital Board of Visitors Felichya Kayes is encouraging others to be part of such initiatives.

“I would like to approach the community to please come and support the Navua hospital if you are out and about just stop by and talk to the nurses and doctors if they need any sort of help. Please do come, we welcome anyone and everyone to come and help and support our Navua hospital because at the end of the day its our hospital no matter where we live around the Navua to Pacific harbor even to Serua, this is our hospital.”

Acknowledging the students’ dedication to community service, Professor Shameem expressed gratitude despite the campaign taking place on a weekend, affirming that such engagements will become regular occurrences.