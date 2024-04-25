Sirewa hopes to follow mum's footsteps

Bulou Sirewa

Saint Vincent College athlete Bulou Sirewa is hoping to follow her mother’s footsteps at the Fiji Finals.

Her mother, a former Xavier College student won gold in discuss during her high school days at the Games.

Despite not making it past the Tailevu Zone last year, the 17-year-old bounced back and managed to secure gold at this year’s zone.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it and for me this means a lot, my mum had won gold back in her day in the same event and I really look forward to following her footsteps.”

The Saint Vincent representative is determined to honour her mother’s achievements in the upcoming Fiji Finals but moreover hopes to return with a medal.

The Fiji Finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from next Thursday to Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports from 8.30am to 6pm.