i-Taukei issues placement on NES concerns SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party expresses disappointment over the disregard for i-Taukei and indigenous issues in the documents that will be deliberated on at the National Economic Summit.

The Party states that issues with regards to indigenous socio-economic development have been listed as low priorities in the summit agenda and similarly in its meeting papers.

SODELPA is also concerned that the summit documents have been released at very short notice, and they call for a follow-up dialogue specifically with representatives of the indigenous community, businesses, and companies.

The coalition government member is insisting that indigenous issues and views be given the prominence they deserve.

They are willing to offer our assistance to authorities on how to effectively address the centrality of indigenous issues at such a forum as the NES and in all spheres of national socio-economic development.

The party acknowledges efforts to convene the NES and wishes the deliberation every success.