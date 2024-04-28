Cronulla dominate Raiders in Canberra

[Source: NRL]

The Cronulla Sharks have continued their sparkling start to the season with a commanding victory over the Raiders.

Canberra had won five of their past six games on home turf, however they were no match for the visitors on Sunday afternoon.

Sharks captain Cameron McInnes opened the scoring in the 12th minute and they didn’t look back.

Halfback Nicho Hynes had a try, two try assists and six goals as he orchestrated a dominant team performance.

The 40-0 victory was Cronulla’s fourth on the trot and ensured they retained their position on top of the NRL table.

It was the first time the Raiders had been held to zero since round two, 2013 and the Sharks biggest win over the Raiders in 83 matches, in a milestone game to forget for Canberra coach Ricky Stuart. The mentor coached his 500th NRL match on Sunday.

The contest opened with a lengthy feeling-out period, with the Sharks slowly gaining the upper hand before Teig Wilton burst straight through the Raiders line, with McInnes crossing in the subsequent play.

The Sharks continued to build pressure and Tom Hazelton quickly made it 12-0 when he ran through Joe Tapine to score under the posts.

Desperate Canberra defence denied a third Cronulla try, and they looked set to hit back with a four-pointer of their own, however Dany Levi spilled the ball with the line wide open.

The Sharks made the hosts pay, rolling straight back down into attacking territory before Sione Katoa crossed in the corner.

The Raiders had multiple chances to hit back late in the first half, however Cronulla held firm to take an 18-0 lead into the sheds.

Canberra’s momentum continued after the break and Ethan Strange looked destined to cross, only to be denied by a desperate Will Kennedy tackle.

Again, the Sharks turned defence into points, Briton Nikora scoring from the ensuing set.

The onslaught continued when Hynes produced a 40-20 before slicing his way through the Raiders defensive line to put his team up 30-0.

From there, Katoa added a second and Jesse Ramien crossed for a try of his own as the Sharks closed out a dominant win.